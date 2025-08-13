Denise Lee brings a Billie Holiday classic to Soulsations

Sunday, August 18

Denise Lee, award-winning vocalist, actress and my cousin from Dallas, Texas, talks about singing the Billie Holiday classic “What a Little Moonlight Can Do.” Also featured is new music with a jazzy flavor, “Salvador,” from saxophonist and flutist Najee, featuring Brian Simpson. Saxophonist Melvin Smith offers a jazzy version of “Walking.” Plus, a fun, danceable DoubleTake: “Give Me the Night” by guitar icon George Benson and a smooth, grooving cover by jazz and R&B singer Randy Crawford.