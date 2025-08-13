© 2025 KMUW
Denise Lee brings a Billie Holiday classic to Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:43 AM CDT
Courtesy Photo

Sunday, August 18

Denise Lee, award-winning vocalist, actress and my cousin from Dallas, Texas, talks about singing the Billie Holiday classic “What a Little Moonlight Can Do.” Also featured is new music with a jazzy flavor, “Salvador,” from saxophonist and flutist Najee, featuring Brian Simpson. Saxophonist Melvin Smith offers a jazzy version of “Walking.” Plus, a fun, danceable DoubleTake: “Give Me the Night” by guitar icon George Benson and a smooth, grooving cover by jazz and R&B singer Randy Crawford.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
