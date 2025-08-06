© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Jade Novah, Diana Ross and a Summer Breeze

By Carla Eckels
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:29 PM CDT

Sunday, August 10

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single from skilled soul songstress Jade Novah, “90’s Fine.” Also, the gospel quintet The Group Fire shares an uplifting track with contemporary flair, “I Can Count On You.”

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1969 groove “More Today Than Yesterday” by Spiral Starecase, followed by a fun-loving cover from Motown legend Diana Ross.

Plus, enjoy “Summer Breeze” by Al Jarreau and George Benson, along with engaging tunes by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin; a jazzy number from Andre Ward; and a danceable jam by Jill Scott and Anthony Hamilton.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
