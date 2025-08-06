Jade Novah, Diana Ross and a Summer Breeze

Sunday, August 10

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single from skilled soul songstress Jade Novah, “90’s Fine.” Also, the gospel quintet The Group Fire shares an uplifting track with contemporary flair, “I Can Count On You.”

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1969 groove “More Today Than Yesterday” by Spiral Starecase, followed by a fun-loving cover from Motown legend Diana Ross.

Plus, enjoy “Summer Breeze” by Al Jarreau and George Benson, along with engaging tunes by the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin; a jazzy number from Andre Ward; and a danceable jam by Jill Scott and Anthony Hamilton.

