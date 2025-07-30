Kem, Cameo & the story behind ‘I Can’t Help It’

Sunday, August 3

Coming up on Soulsations, a new melodic single by R&B soul singer Kem. We’ll party with KC and the Sunshine Band, Cameo, and jam to the Whispers.

Plus, we’ll feature a resonating, affirming tune, “Victory,” by gospel great Helen Baylor. This week’s DoubleTake is Sly and the Family Stone’s “If You Want Me to Stay,” followed by a groovin’ interpretation by Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos.

Singer-songwriter Susaye Greene shares how she and the iconic Stevie Wonder came up with the beloved Michael Jackson song “I Can’t Help It,” the most covered song in Jackson’s discography.

