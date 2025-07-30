© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Kem, Cameo & the story behind ‘I Can’t Help It’

By Carla Eckels
Published July 30, 2025 at 3:18 PM CDT

Sunday, August 3

Coming up on Soulsations, a new melodic single by R&B soul singer Kem. We’ll party with KC and the Sunshine Band, Cameo, and jam to the Whispers.

Plus, we’ll feature a resonating, affirming tune, “Victory,” by gospel great Helen Baylor. This week’s DoubleTake is Sly and the Family Stone’s “If You Want Me to Stay,” followed by a groovin’ interpretation by Ari Lennox and Anthony Ramos.

Singer-songwriter Susaye Greene shares how she and the iconic Stevie Wonder came up with the beloved Michael Jackson song “I Can’t Help It,” the most covered song in Jackson’s discography.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
