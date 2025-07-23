Celebrating Kool & the Gang + Summer Grooves

Sunday, July 27

Coming up on Soulsations, a conversation with soul legend Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & the Gang. We’ll feature some of their biggest hits from the ’70s and beyond. The Grammy-winning band has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. Kool also brings us this week’s DoubleTake: “Summer Madness.” Plus, hear an uplifting groove from dynamic gospel duo Ted & Sherri, along with classics by The Brothers Johnson and Chaka Khan, whose stage musical I’m Every Woman is set to debut in London in March 2026.