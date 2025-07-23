© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating Kool & the Gang + Summer Grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published July 23, 2025 at 3:31 PM CDT

Sunday, July 27

Coming up on Soulsations, a conversation with soul legend Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & the Gang. We’ll feature some of their biggest hits from the ’70s and beyond. The Grammy-winning band has sold more than 80 million records worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. Kool also brings us this week’s DoubleTake: “Summer Madness.” Plus, hear an uplifting groove from dynamic gospel duo Ted & Sherri, along with classics by The Brothers Johnson and Chaka Khan, whose stage musical I’m Every Woman is set to debut in London in March 2026.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels