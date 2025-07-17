Sunday, July 20

This week on Soulsations… Soulful sounds are in the air from R&B legend Charlie Wilson with his new release, “Keep Me in Love,” and R&B singer and musician Kevin Ross has a new single, “Back 4 More.” Also, classics by The Spinners, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bill Withers, René Neufville and War. Veteran vocalist Lynne Fiddmont discusses her calypso-jazzy version of “God Bless the Child.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Lowdown” by Boz Scaggs and a jammin’ cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.