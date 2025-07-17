© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Soulful sounds are in the air

By Carla Eckels
Published July 17, 2025 at 10:10 AM CDT

Sunday, July 20

This week on Soulsations… Soulful sounds are in the air from R&B legend Charlie Wilson with his new release, “Keep Me in Love,” and R&B singer and musician Kevin Ross has a new single, “Back 4 More.” Also, classics by The Spinners, Earth, Wind & Fire, Bill Withers, René Neufville and War. Veteran vocalist Lynne Fiddmont discusses her calypso-jazzy version of “God Bless the Child.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Lowdown” by Boz Scaggs and a jammin’ cover by Incognito featuring Chaka Khan and Mario Biondi.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels