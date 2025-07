Sunday, July 6

Coming up on Soulsations: “Songs of ’75” — timeless hits that make you want to groove! Enjoy classics from Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, The Commodores, and The Ohio Players. We’ll “Do the Hustle” with Van McCoy and experience the uplifting sounds of Andraé Crouch and the Disciples.

Plus, this week’s DoubleTake will ‘take a little trip’ with “Low Rider” by the legendary band War and a laid-back cover by the smooth, rich voice of Barry White.