'Cut the Cake' and Celebrate the groove

Sunday, June 29

Turn up the groove on Soulsations this week with new music from Stokley, “Rare (No, No, No),” and contemporary gospel from Deitrick Haddon, “Say the Name.” You’ll also hear classics from Natalie Cole, Sun, The Beginning of the End, and The Maestro himself — Barry White — who was recently honored with a bronze statue in Galveston, Texas.

Ohio Players drummer James “Diamond” Williams shares memories of performing alongside his bandmate, vocalist and guitarist Leroy “Sugarfoot” Bonner. And don’t miss this week’s funky DoubleTake: “Cut the Cake” by Average White Band and a thumpin’ cover by jazz and R&B guitarist Jeff Golub.

