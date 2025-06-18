© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Groovin’ with the Godfather of Soul

By Carla Eckels
Published June 18, 2025 at 11:40 AM CDT

We’re groovin’ to the soulful sounds of Brick, The Brand New Heavies, L.T.D., and the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. William “WAK” King of the legendary Commodores shares how their 1981 hit “Lady” came to life.

This week’s DoubleTake is the ever-funky “Funkin’ for Jamaica” by trumpeter Tom Browne, along with a jazzy cover by pianist Bob Baldwin—featuring Tom Browne himself.

Plus, multi-Stellar Award-winning, Grammy-nominated gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson shares the story behind one of his inspiring tracks, “Increase My Faith.”

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels