Groovin’ with the Godfather of Soul

We’re groovin’ to the soulful sounds of Brick, The Brand New Heavies, L.T.D., and the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. William “WAK” King of the legendary Commodores shares how their 1981 hit “Lady” came to life.

This week’s DoubleTake is the ever-funky “Funkin’ for Jamaica” by trumpeter Tom Browne, along with a jazzy cover by pianist Bob Baldwin—featuring Tom Browne himself.

Plus, multi-Stellar Award-winning, Grammy-nominated gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson shares the story behind one of his inspiring tracks, “Increase My Faith.”

