Remembering Sly Stone

Sunday, June 15

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember music trailblazer Sly Stone, who passed away June 9 at the age of 82. We’ll celebrate his legacy with invigorating tracks from Sly and the Family Stone. Wichita’s own Bob Love of the sibling soul group Love Family Band shares stories of how his brother, Rudy Love, lived and recorded with Sly in the ’70s, witnessing his genius firsthand.

This week’s DoubleTake features the summertime classic “Hot Fun in the Summertime” by Sly and the Family Stone, along with a smooth, jazzy rendition by saxophonist Dave Koz. Plus, gospel great Kirk Franklin is back with an energizing new single, “Do It Again.”

