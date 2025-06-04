© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Queens, Covers & #BlackGirlMagic

By Carla Eckels
Published June 4, 2025 at 2:38 PM CDT

Sunday, June 8

Coming up on Soulsations: New music from R&B jazz vocalist Kimberly Brewer. Her song, “If I Ever Lose This Heaven,” featuring Ragan Whiteside, pays tribute to legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones. Plus, four icons, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills, are crisscrossing the U.S. on the Queens tour. We’ll highlight their tunes to get you in the groove. Featured soloist and Newton, Kansas, native April May Webb shares what’s behind the empowering Curtis Taylor song “#BlackGirlMagic.” We’ll also feature the contemporary gospel track “Act Like You Know” from Natalie Wilson & The SOP Chorale. And this week’s DoubleTake is “My Sensitivity,” by captivating vocalist Luther Vandross, along with a dynamic cover by Ledisi.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
