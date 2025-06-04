Queens, Covers & #BlackGirlMagic

Sunday, June 8

Coming up on Soulsations: New music from R&B jazz vocalist Kimberly Brewer. Her song, “If I Ever Lose This Heaven,” featuring Ragan Whiteside, pays tribute to legendary producer and composer Quincy Jones. Plus, four icons, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills, are crisscrossing the U.S. on the Queens tour. We’ll highlight their tunes to get you in the groove. Featured soloist and Newton, Kansas, native April May Webb shares what’s behind the empowering Curtis Taylor song “#BlackGirlMagic.” We’ll also feature the contemporary gospel track “Act Like You Know” from Natalie Wilson & The SOP Chorale. And this week’s DoubleTake is “My Sensitivity,” by captivating vocalist Luther Vandross, along with a dynamic cover by Ledisi.

