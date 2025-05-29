'Groovin’ with Carvin Winans and Lynne Fiddmont

Sunday, June 1

Coming up on Soulsations, new music from gospel royalty. Carvin Winans of the Grammy-winning Winans family releases a new single called “Shining Star.” Also, classics from the Brand New Heavies, Rockie Robbins, Earth, Wind & Fire, and the Young Rascals will keep us “Groovin’.” Plus, veteran vocalist Lynne Fiddmont brings us this week’s DoubleTake:,“Groovy People” by Lou Rawls — whom she sang backup for — and her own compelling version.