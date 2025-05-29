© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

'Groovin’ with Carvin Winans and Lynne Fiddmont

By Carla Eckels
Published May 29, 2025 at 10:43 AM CDT

Sunday, June 1

Coming up on Soulsations, new music from gospel royalty. Carvin Winans of the Grammy-winning Winans family releases a new single called “Shining Star.” Also, classics from the Brand New Heavies, Rockie Robbins, Earth, Wind & Fire, and the Young Rascals will keep us “Groovin’.” Plus, veteran vocalist Lynne Fiddmont brings us this week’s DoubleTake:,“Groovy People” by Lou Rawls — whom she sang backup for — and her own compelling version.

Groovy People - Lynne Fiddmont

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
