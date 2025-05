Sunday, May 25

Coming up on Soulsations, The Magic of Stevie! Legendary bass player and musical director Nathan Watts shares what it’s like to work with musical genius Stevie Wonder for more than 50 years. He talks about playing the bass on Stevie’s No. 1 songs “I Wish” and “Do I Do.”

Plus, Watts brings us his very own DoubleTake, a ’70s R&B hit he co-wrote, “Free” by Deniece Williams, and an intriguing cover by Seal.