'Higher Ground' with the Blind Boys of Alabama

Sunday, May 18

The Stevie Wonderfest continues on Soulsations. We’ll take you to “Higher Ground” with music to celebrate the incomparable Stevie Wonder, who turned 75 on May 13. Hear a conversation with Ricky McKinnie, longtime member of the renowned gospel singing group the Blind Boys of Alabama. He tells of an exhilarating experience singing with Stevie on stage. Plus, McKinnie shares his DoubleTake, Stevie Wonder’s 1973 hit “Higher Ground” and a version by the Blind Boys, who won a Grammy for their remake of Wonder’s No. 1 song.