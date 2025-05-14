© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

'Higher Ground' with the Blind Boys of Alabama

By Carla Eckels
Published May 14, 2025 at 12:13 PM CDT

Sunday, May 18

The Stevie Wonderfest continues on Soulsations. We’ll take you to “Higher Ground” with music to celebrate the incomparable Stevie Wonder, who turned 75 on May 13. Hear a conversation with Ricky McKinnie, longtime member of the renowned gospel singing group the Blind Boys of Alabama. He tells of an exhilarating experience singing with Stevie on stage. Plus, McKinnie shares his DoubleTake, Stevie Wonder’s 1973 hit “Higher Ground” and a version by the Blind Boys, who won a Grammy for their remake of Wonder’s No. 1 song.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
