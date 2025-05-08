Keith John shares stories behind Stevie Wonder’s iconic songs

Sunday, May 11

Coming up on Soulsations, the Stevie Wonder birthday celebration continues with Keith John, Stevie’s background singer for more than 40 years. John is the son of Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Little Willie John, known for the 1956 hit "Fever."

Keith John shares stories behind Stevie’s iconic songs, including how Stevie’s oldest daughter, Aisha, who inspired “Isn’t She Lovely, ”became a background singer. He also reveals how the No. 1 hit “That Girl” came to be, and presents his DoubleTake: Stevie Wonder’s 1973 release “Visions” paired with his own cover version, created with one of Stevie’s longtime guitarists, Morris O’Connor.

