Celebrating Stevie Wonder: A month of music and memories

Sunday, May 4

Music innovator Stevie Wonder turns 75 on May 13th. We’ll celebrate the 25-time Grammy winner all month long! Vocalist Lynne Fiddmont, who’s sang backup for Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Bill Withers, Prince, and many others, shares what it’s like to audition for Stevie Wonder as a part of his group, Wonderlove. Plus, award-winning jazz artist and Newton, Kansas, native April May Webb shares her DoubleTake, “All I Do,” by Stevie Wonder, along with a jazzy cover by her band, Sounds of A&R. We’ll also hear collaborations and songs written by Wonder, featuring Michael Jackson and gospel great Kirk Franklin.