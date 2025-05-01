© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Celebrating Stevie Wonder: A month of music and memories

By Carla Eckels
Published May 1, 2025 at 1:16 PM CDT

Sunday, May 4

Music innovator Stevie Wonder turns 75 on May 13th. We’ll celebrate the 25-time Grammy winner all month long! Vocalist Lynne Fiddmont, who’s sang backup for Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Phil Collins, Bill Withers, Prince, and many others, shares what it’s like to audition for Stevie Wonder as a part of his group, Wonderlove. Plus, award-winning jazz artist and Newton, Kansas, native April May Webb shares her DoubleTake, “All I Do,” by Stevie Wonder, along with a jazzy cover by her band, Sounds of A&R. We’ll also hear collaborations and songs written by Wonder, featuring Michael Jackson and gospel great Kirk Franklin.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
