Music
Soulsations

Much love and timeless grooves

By Carla Eckels
Published April 24, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT

Sunday, April 27

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by Omar. The English singer-songwriter reminds us “There’s Much Love in the World.” Hear soulful classics from the Beginning of the End, Earth, Wind & Fire, Carl Carlton, The Dramatics, and a jazzy groove from saxophonist Boney James and trumpeter Rick Braun. Gospel great Marvin Winans shares how he came to record the tune “Peace & Love.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1977 jam “Best of My Love” by the legendary Emotions and an enjoyable cover by nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
