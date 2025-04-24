Much love and timeless grooves

Sunday, April 27

Coming up on Soulsations, new music by Omar. The English singer-songwriter reminds us “There’s Much Love in the World.” Hear soulful classics from the Beginning of the End, Earth, Wind & Fire, Carl Carlton, The Dramatics, and a jazzy groove from saxophonist Boney James and trumpeter Rick Braun. Gospel great Marvin Winans shares how he came to record the tune “Peace & Love.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the 1977 jam “Best of My Love” by the legendary Emotions and an enjoyable cover by nine-time Grammy winner Mary J. Blige.