Jazz, Gospel & Soul

Sunday, April 20

Coming up on Soulsations, jazz vocalist April May Webb from Newton, Kansas, joins us fresh off her win at the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. She’s in good company with past winners like multiple Grammy winner Samara Joy. Hear our conversation about Webb’s music and her band, Sounds of A&R.

Also, hear a new single from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, “Be Thankful for What You Got,” and uplifting gospel from Hezekiah Walker featuring John P. Kee. Plus, Wichita’s own musician and DJ, Super Mario, brings us his DoubleTake featuring one of his favorite tunes, "Heaven" by BeBe and CeCe Winans, and a delightful cover by Algebra Blessett and Anthony David.

