Music
Soulsations

Jazz, Gospel & Soul

By Carla Eckels
Published April 17, 2025 at 1:50 PM CDT

Sunday, April 20

Coming up on Soulsations, jazz vocalist April May Webb from Newton, Kansas, joins us fresh off her win at the Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. She’s in good company with past winners like multiple Grammy winner Samara Joy. Hear our conversation about Webb’s music and her band, Sounds of A&R.

Also, hear a new single from Motown legend Smokey Robinson, “Be Thankful for What You Got,” and uplifting gospel from Hezekiah Walker featuring John P. Kee. Plus, Wichita’s own musician and DJ, Super Mario, brings us his DoubleTake featuring one of his favorite tunes, "Heaven" by BeBe and CeCe Winans, and a delightful cover by Algebra Blessett and Anthony David.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
