Music
Soulsations

New music from Eric Roberson

By Carla Eckels
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:58 PM CDT

Sunday, April 13

Coming up on Soulsations, hear new music from Grammy-nominated neo-soul artist Eric Roberson, featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, with “Where You Gonna Go.” Plus, Wichita’s own veteran bass player Conrad Rucker, by way of Kansas City, brings us this week’s DoubleTake: “You Send Me,” written and recorded by legendary soul artist Sam Cooke, along with a cover by noted vibraphonist Roy Ayers. We’ll also feature a groovin’ gospel tune, “Come and See” by Joe Praise featuring Mercy Chinwo, and funky classics from Kool & The Gang, Slave, and Michael Cooper. The founder of Con Funk Shun shares details behind their dance party hit, “Confunkshunizeya.”

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
