New music from Eric Roberson

Sunday, April 13

Coming up on Soulsations, hear new music from Grammy-nominated neo-soul artist Eric Roberson, featuring BJ The Chicago Kid, with “Where You Gonna Go.” Plus, Wichita’s own veteran bass player Conrad Rucker, by way of Kansas City, brings us this week’s DoubleTake: “You Send Me,” written and recorded by legendary soul artist Sam Cooke, along with a cover by noted vibraphonist Roy Ayers. We’ll also feature a groovin’ gospel tune, “Come and See” by Joe Praise featuring Mercy Chinwo, and funky classics from Kool & The Gang, Slave, and Michael Cooper. The founder of Con Funk Shun shares details behind their dance party hit, “Confunkshunizeya.”