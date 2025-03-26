© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Soulsations remembers vibraphonist Roy Ayer

By Carla Eckels
Published March 26, 2025 at 3:18 PM CDT
Roy Ayers at Beck's Music Box.
Stuart Sevastos
/
Wikimedia Commons
Roy Ayers at Beck's Music Box.

Sunday, March 30

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers. He passed away March 4 at the age of 84.

We’ll share his music, including this week’s DoubleTake: his biggest hit, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” along with a soulful cover by the talented British band Incognito.

Also, Tauren Wells and Erica Campbell lift us “Up” with their refreshing contemporary gospel tune. Plus, groove to classics from Sly and the Family Stone, Loose Ends and Cheryl Lynn.

Let’s go back to 1974 for this enjoyable song — here’s Dionne Warwick and the Spinners with “Then Came You,” on Soulsations.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
