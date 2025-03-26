Soulsations remembers vibraphonist Roy Ayer

Sunday, March 30

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers. He passed away March 4 at the age of 84.

We’ll share his music, including this week’s DoubleTake: his biggest hit, “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” along with a soulful cover by the talented British band Incognito.

Also, Tauren Wells and Erica Campbell lift us “Up” with their refreshing contemporary gospel tune. Plus, groove to classics from Sly and the Family Stone, Loose Ends and Cheryl Lynn.

Let’s go back to 1974 for this enjoyable song — here’s Dionne Warwick and the Spinners with “Then Came You,” on Soulsations.

