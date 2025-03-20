Feel-good funk

Sunday, March 25

Get ready for soulful vibes this week on Soulsations! Groove to the energizing sounds of KC & The Sunshine Band, Kool & The Gang, Brick, and a funky jam from the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Feel uplifted with a “Feel Good” tune from Nigerian-born American gospel artist Blessing Offor.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1979 groove “I Can’t Help It” by Michael Jackson, alongside a sweet, jazzy version by Esperanza Spalding. Plus, legendary R&B artist William “WAK” King shares how the Commodores created their dance-floor mega hit, “Brick House.”

