Music
Soulsations

Feel-good funk

By Carla Eckels
Published March 20, 2025 at 9:54 AM CDT

Sunday, March 25

Get ready for soulful vibes this week on Soulsations! Groove to the energizing sounds of KC & The Sunshine Band, Kool & The Gang, Brick, and a funky jam from the Godfather of Soul, James Brown. Feel uplifted with a “Feel Good” tune from Nigerian-born American gospel artist Blessing Offor.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1979 groove “I Can’t Help It” by Michael Jackson, alongside a sweet, jazzy version by Esperanza Spalding. Plus, legendary R&B artist William “WAK” King shares how the Commodores created their dance-floor mega hit, “Brick House.”

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
