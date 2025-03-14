© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

A tribute to Angie Stone

By Carla Eckels
Published March 14, 2025 at 9:57 AM CDT

Sunday, March 16

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer Angie Stone. The soulful vocalist died March 1 after a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. She was 63.

Later this hour, Pastor LeSean Tarkington, who officiated Stone’s public memorial, reflects on the life and legacy of the Grammy-nominated singer.

We’ll also share soul classics and groove to this week’s DoubleTake: “Be Thankful for What You Got” by William DeVaughn, along with an up-tempo duet by English singer-songwriter Omar and Angie Stone.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
