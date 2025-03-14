A tribute to Angie Stone
Sunday, March 16
Coming up on Soulsations, we remember R&B icon and neo-soul pioneer Angie Stone. The soulful vocalist died March 1 after a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. She was 63.
Later this hour, Pastor LeSean Tarkington, who officiated Stone’s public memorial, reflects on the life and legacy of the Grammy-nominated singer.
We’ll also share soul classics and groove to this week’s DoubleTake: “Be Thankful for What You Got” by William DeVaughn, along with an up-tempo duet by English singer-songwriter Omar and Angie Stone.