Music
Soulsations

Honoring Chris Jasper

By Carla Eckels
Published March 5, 2025 at 1:24 PM CST

Sunday, March 9

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember Chris Jasper, best known as a member of the Isley Brothers in the ‘70s and ‘80s. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer passed away on Feb. 25 at the age of 73.

Hear our conversation with Jasper as he reflects on creating the Isley Brothers' incredible funk music and shares his thoughts on classic vs. modern R&B. Plus, enjoy feel-good music from Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions, and uplifting gospel from Bryan Courtney Wilson.

This week’s DoubleTake features the 1976 classic “Breezin’” by iconic guitarist George Benson and a smooth interpretation by legendary entertainer Donny Osmond.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
