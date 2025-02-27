© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Remembering Roberta Flack

By Carla Eckels
Published February 27, 2025 at 2:42 PM CST

Sunday, March 2

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the unforgettable music of Roberta Flack. The iconic Grammy-winning singer and pianist passed away on February 24 at the age of 88. Hear her timeless hits all hour long, including "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," duets with Donny Hathaway, "Where Is the Love," and the soulful gospel tune "Come Ye Disconsolate." Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features KMUW’s Julie Brin, with Flack’s 1973 double-platinum hit "Killing Me Softly With His Song" alongside a popular cover by the Fugees.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
