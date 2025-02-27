Remembering Roberta Flack

Sunday, March 2

Coming up on Soulsations, we celebrate the unforgettable music of Roberta Flack. The iconic Grammy-winning singer and pianist passed away on February 24 at the age of 88. Hear her timeless hits all hour long, including "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," duets with Donny Hathaway, "Where Is the Love," and the soulful gospel tune "Come Ye Disconsolate." Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features KMUW’s Julie Brin, with Flack’s 1973 double-platinum hit "Killing Me Softly With His Song" alongside a popular cover by the Fugees.