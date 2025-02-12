© 2025 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Songs of love: new and classic favorites

By Carla Eckels
Published February 12, 2025 at 3:11 PM CST

Sunday, February 16

The lovefest continues with the brand-new single, “Love In The Middle” by R&B singer/songwriter Kevin Ross. Enjoy classics from The Isley Brothers, Patti LaBelle, Alexander O’Neal and Cherelle. Wichita’s own Bob Love of Rudy Love and the Love Family shares the story behind their signature song, “This Song Is For You.” We'll also hear contemporary gospel from Anita Wilson with “You Love Me (Best of My Love).” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Send One Your Love” by music icon Stevie Wonder and a cover by the talented singer and actress Vanessa Williams.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
