Songs of love: new and classic favorites

Sunday, February 16

The lovefest continues with the brand-new single, “Love In The Middle” by R&B singer/songwriter Kevin Ross. Enjoy classics from The Isley Brothers, Patti LaBelle, Alexander O’Neal and Cherelle. Wichita’s own Bob Love of Rudy Love and the Love Family shares the story behind their signature song, “This Song Is For You.” We'll also hear contemporary gospel from Anita Wilson with “You Love Me (Best of My Love).” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Send One Your Love” by music icon Stevie Wonder and a cover by the talented singer and actress Vanessa Williams.