'Sweet Love' on Soulsations

Sunday, February 9

It’s “Sweet Love” all hour long on Soulsations! Wichita’s own Grammy-nominated Roy Moye III talks about his new love song, “Found You.” Also, hear romantic tunes from One Way, Deniece Williams, Luther Vandross, Lou Rawls, Sheléa featuring Stevie Wonder, and “Valentine Love” by Michael Henderson. South African guitarist Jonathan Butler brings us a live version of his beloved classic, “Falling in Love With Jesus.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the first No. 1 hit by legendary songstress Anita Baker, “Sweet Love,” and an engaging cover by Filipino singer-songwriter Jed Madela.