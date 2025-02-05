© 2025 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

'Sweet Love' on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published February 5, 2025 at 1:13 PM CST

Sunday, February 9

It’s “Sweet Love” all hour long on Soulsations! Wichita’s own Grammy-nominated Roy Moye III talks about his new love song, “Found You.” Also, hear romantic tunes from One Way, Deniece Williams, Luther Vandross, Lou Rawls, Sheléa featuring Stevie Wonder, and “Valentine Love” by Michael Henderson. South African guitarist Jonathan Butler brings us a live version of his beloved classic, “Falling in Love With Jesus.” Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the first No. 1 hit by legendary songstress Anita Baker, “Sweet Love,” and an engaging cover by Filipino singer-songwriter Jed Madela.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels