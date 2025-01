Sunday, February 2

Coming up on Soulsations, we get “Lifted Up” with new music from Avery Sunshine and classics from Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Lynne Fiddmont, and Kool & The Gang. Plus, Walter Scott of the legendary Whispers picks this week’s DoubleTake: “I Love You Babe,” along with the original version by singer-songwriter Babyface. The platinum-selling vocal group also brings us a powerful urban gospel tune, “In the Name of Jesus.”