Music
Soulsations

Sylvia Moy’s legacy, new music and timeless hits

By Carla Eckels
Published January 8, 2025 at 2:10 PM CST

Sunday, January 12

Coming up on Soulsations, hear Sophia Bromberg’s new single “Fallin’ For You,” the jazzy sounds of Samara Joy, and classics from The Dramatics, The Temptations, and Brick. Larry Benton and Akena Long Benton share a story about their cousin Sylvia Moy, Motown's first female producer and co-writer of Stevie Wonder's 1969 hit “My Cherie Amour.” Plus, this week’s Double Take features the soulful ballad “Everlasting Love” with performances by Chaka Khan and Vanessa Williams. Tune in Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
