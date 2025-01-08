Sylvia Moy’s legacy, new music and timeless hits

Sunday, January 12

Coming up on Soulsations, hear Sophia Bromberg’s new single “Fallin’ For You,” the jazzy sounds of Samara Joy, and classics from The Dramatics, The Temptations, and Brick. Larry Benton and Akena Long Benton share a story about their cousin Sylvia Moy, Motown's first female producer and co-writer of Stevie Wonder's 1969 hit “My Cherie Amour.” Plus, this week’s Double Take features the soulful ballad “Everlasting Love” with performances by Chaka Khan and Vanessa Williams. Tune in Sunday at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on KMUW.