Music
Soulsations

Celebrating the holidays and remembering Harry Williams Jr.

By Carla Eckels
Published December 4, 2024 at 2:31 PM CST

Sunday, December 8

The holiday season is underway, and we’ll celebrate with new Christmas releases from Jonathan McReynolds, Jennifer Hudson, and Mr. Talkbox. We’ll also remember Kansas City’s Harry Williams Jr., the last founding member of the legendary R&B and soul group Bloodstone, who passed away on Nov. 22, 2024.

Enjoy a Winter Wonderland DoubleTake, sing along with a gospel jam from Reed’s Temple Choir, and hear Walter Scott of the multi-platinum band The Whispers share details behind their mega 80s hit, “Keep On Loving Me,” which the band re-recorded in 2023.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
