Celebrating the holidays and remembering Harry Williams Jr.

Sunday, December 8

The holiday season is underway, and we’ll celebrate with new Christmas releases from Jonathan McReynolds, Jennifer Hudson, and Mr. Talkbox. We’ll also remember Kansas City’s Harry Williams Jr., the last founding member of the legendary R&B and soul group Bloodstone, who passed away on Nov. 22, 2024.

Enjoy a Winter Wonderland DoubleTake, sing along with a gospel jam from Reed’s Temple Choir, and hear Walter Scott of the multi-platinum band The Whispers share details behind their mega 80s hit, “Keep On Loving Me,” which the band re-recorded in 2023.

