Encore tribute to Frankie Beverly

Coming up on Soulsations, an encore tribute to soul icon Frankie Beverly, founder of the band Maze, who passed away this summer at 77. With his birthday on December 6, we’ll celebrate his legacy by sharing award-winning music, including “Joy and Pain” live in New Orleans, “Happy Feelin’s,” “Golden Time of Day,” and “Back In Stride.”

Plus, my sister Karen S. Carter brings us this week’s groovin’ DoubleTake: the party-starting signature song “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and a rousing cover by Beyoncé.

