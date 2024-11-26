© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Encore tribute to Frankie Beverly

By Carla Eckels
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:53 AM CST
Soul icon Frankie Beverly
William Henderson
/
Wikimedia Commons
Soul icon Frankie Beverly

Coming up on Soulsations, an encore tribute to soul icon Frankie Beverly, founder of the band Maze, who passed away this summer at 77. With his birthday on December 6, we’ll celebrate his legacy by sharing award-winning music, including “Joy and Pain” live in New Orleans, “Happy Feelin’s,” “Golden Time of Day,” and “Back In Stride.”

Plus, my sister Karen S. Carter brings us this week’s groovin’ DoubleTake: the party-starting signature song “Before I Let Go” by Maze featuring Frankie Beverly and a rousing cover by Beyoncé.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels