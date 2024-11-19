© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

The power of love

By Carla Eckels
Published November 19, 2024 at 3:16 PM CST

Sunday, November 24

Experience the “Power of Love” on Soulsations with a new release by balladeer Will Downing. Enjoy classics from the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, Regina Belle, and BeBe & CeCe Winans with their uplifting hit “Hold Up The Light.”

This week’s DoubleTake features R&B legend Walter Scott of the multi-platinum group The Whispers. His pick? “I Love You Babe” by Grammy-winning singer and producer Babyface, alongside a soulful cover by The Whispers from their album Songbook 1: Songs of Babyface.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
