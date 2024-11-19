Sunday, November 24

Experience the “Power of Love” on Soulsations with a new release by balladeer Will Downing. Enjoy classics from the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, Regina Belle, and BeBe & CeCe Winans with their uplifting hit “Hold Up The Light.”

This week’s DoubleTake features R&B legend Walter Scott of the multi-platinum group The Whispers. His pick? “I Love You Babe” by Grammy-winning singer and producer Babyface, alongside a soulful cover by The Whispers from their album Songbook 1: Songs of Babyface.

