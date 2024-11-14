New gems & classic vibes

Sunday, November 17

Coming up on Soulsations, a new song by musical genius Stevie Wonder, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” Gospel great Yolanda Adams also has an uplifting single, “Church Doors,” featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter remix). Plus, Adams shares about expecting good days ahead. Hear classics from Bloodstone, Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway, and a live recording from Earth, Wind & Fire. This week’s DoubleTake features the phenomenal R&B group The Emotions and an engaging cover by André Ward.