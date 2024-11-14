© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

New gems & classic vibes

By Carla Eckels
Published November 14, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST

Sunday, November 17

Coming up on Soulsations, a new song by musical genius Stevie Wonder, “Can We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart.” Gospel great Yolanda Adams also has an uplifting single, “Church Doors,” featuring Sir the Baptist and Donald Lawrence (Terry Hunter remix). Plus, Adams shares about expecting good days ahead. Hear classics from Bloodstone, Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway, and a live recording from Earth, Wind & Fire. This week’s DoubleTake features the phenomenal R&B group The Emotions and an engaging cover by André Ward.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
