Music
Soulsations

Naturally 7, Aretha Franklin & Motown Classics

By Carla Eckels
Published October 2, 2024 at 1:45 PM CDT

Sunday, October 6

Coming up on Soulsations, experience the dynamic sounds of a talented group of men who transform their voices into human instruments. Hear Naturally 7 with their new single, "It Might Be You." Also, enjoy classics from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame, and Patrice Rushen. Plus, a soulful 1968 jam on DoubleTake, "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," by Motown's Marvin Gaye and a funky cover by Zapp & Roger.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
