Naturally 7, Aretha Franklin & Motown Classics

Sunday, October 6

Coming up on Soulsations, experience the dynamic sounds of a talented group of men who transform their voices into human instruments. Hear Naturally 7 with their new single, "It Might Be You." Also, enjoy classics from the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, Steve Arrington’s Hall of Fame, and Patrice Rushen. Plus, a soulful 1968 jam on DoubleTake, "I Heard It Through the Grapevine," by Motown's Marvin Gaye and a funky cover by Zapp & Roger.