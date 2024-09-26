© 2024 KMUW
KC of KC and The Sunshine Band reflects on 50 years of hits

By Carla Eckels
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:10 AM CDT
Sunday, September 29

KC and The Sunshine Band is celebrating 50 years in the music business, with over a million records sold worldwide. In this edition of Soulsations, founder, leader, and Grammy winner Harry Wayne Casey—known as KC—shares stories behind his hits, new music, and why he enjoys producing songs with positive energy. KC also brings us this week’s DoubleTake—one of his number one songs, “Please Don’t Go,” along with an upbeat cover by KWS.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
