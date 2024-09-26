KC of KC and The Sunshine Band reflects on 50 years of hits

Sunday, September 29

KC and The Sunshine Band is celebrating 50 years in the music business, with over a million records sold worldwide. In this edition of Soulsations, founder, leader, and Grammy winner Harry Wayne Casey—known as KC—shares stories behind his hits, new music, and why he enjoys producing songs with positive energy. KC also brings us this week’s DoubleTake—one of his number one songs, “Please Don’t Go,” along with an upbeat cover by KWS.