Jazz, Classics and Joy

Sunday, September 1

At 24, she’s already garnered three Grammy Awards. Hear new music from the ever-so-talented Samara Joy from her upcoming release Portrait, featuring the jazz standard "You Stepped Out of a Dream." Also, enjoy classics from Atlantic Starr, Cherrelle with Alexander O’Neal, and Con Funk Shun. Plus, gospel great Yolanda Adams talks about creating one of her uplifting jams, "It’s Already Alright." This week’s DoubleTake features the 1973 gem "Diamond Girl" from the legendary duo Seals & Crofts, along with a captivating cover by Motown’s Eddie Kendricks, best known as one of the lead singers of the trailblazing group The Temptations.