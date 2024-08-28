© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music
Soulsations

Jazz, Classics and Joy

By Carla Eckels
Published August 28, 2024 at 2:37 PM CDT

Sunday, September 1

At 24, she’s already garnered three Grammy Awards. Hear new music from the ever-so-talented Samara Joy from her upcoming release Portrait, featuring the jazz standard "You Stepped Out of a Dream." Also, enjoy classics from Atlantic Starr, Cherrelle with Alexander O’Neal, and Con Funk Shun. Plus, gospel great Yolanda Adams talks about creating one of her uplifting jams, "It’s Already Alright." This week’s DoubleTake features the 1973 gem "Diamond Girl" from the legendary duo Seals & Crofts, along with a captivating cover by Motown’s Eddie Kendricks, best known as one of the lead singers of the trailblazing group The Temptations.

Tags
Soulsations music
Stay Connected
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels