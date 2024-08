Sunday, August 18

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single by singer/producer Frank McComb & DJ Spinna reminding us that “It’s Gonna Be Alright”. Also, we’ll jam to the sounds of Kool and the Gang, enjoy a funky tune from James Brown and savor the music of gospel great, Yolanda Adams. Plus, in this week’s DoubleTake, we’ll take you back to the 70’s with the hit “Be My Girl” by guitarist/singer/songwriter, Michael Henderson and a remake by the ever-so-talented, Dramatics.