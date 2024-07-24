A new love song from Lalah Hathaway

Sunday, July 29

Coming up on Soulsations, a new love song by Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald,” No Lie”. The latest smooth jazz jam by Kirk Whalum, “Well Alright”. Hear classics from the Commodores, The O' Jays, Earth, Wind & Fire and gospel from O’Landa Draper and the Associates. The Ohio Player’s James "Diamond" Williams, shares what’s behind the 70s groove, “Heaven Must Be Like This”. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Rock Steady” by the legendary Aretha Franklin and a funky cover by Dawn Robinson, a founding member of En Vogue.