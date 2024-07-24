© 2024 KMUW
KMUW will carry President Joe Biden's address from the Oval Office beginning at 7 pm CT, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Listen at 89.1 fm or through the online stream, or click here to watch.
Music
Soulsations

A new love song from Lalah Hathaway

By Carla Eckels
Published July 24, 2024 at 4:36 PM CDT

Sunday, July 29

Coming up on Soulsations, a new love song by Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald,” No Lie”. The latest smooth jazz jam by Kirk Whalum, “Well Alright”. Hear classics from the Commodores, The O' Jays, Earth, Wind & Fire and gospel from O’Landa Draper and the Associates. The Ohio Player’s James "Diamond" Williams, shares what’s behind the 70s groove, “Heaven Must Be Like This”. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Rock Steady” by the legendary Aretha Franklin and a funky cover by Dawn Robinson, a founding member of En Vogue.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
