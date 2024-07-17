New music from DOE and Lucre

Sunday, July 21

Coming up on Soulsations, a new release, “So What” by inspirational singer/songwriter DOE and Grammy-winning hip hop artist, Lecrae, taken from the album Heart of a Human. Also, the classic sounds of Bill Withers, Patrice Rushen and Anita Baker. Plus, this week’s Double is by my Mama, Karen Cayce! She’s a major fan of Roberta Flack and Donnie Hathaway and chose their ballad, “The Closer I Get to You”, along with an engaging cover by Luther Vandross and Beyoncé.

