Music
Soulsations

New music from DOE and Lucre

By Carla Eckels
Published July 17, 2024 at 2:09 PM CDT
Carla Eckels
Sunday, July 21

Coming up on Soulsations, a new release, “So What” by inspirational singer/songwriter DOE and Grammy-winning hip hop artist, Lecrae, taken from the album Heart of a Human. Also, the classic sounds of Bill Withers, Patrice Rushen and Anita Baker. Plus, this week’s Double is by my Mama, Karen Cayce! She’s a major fan of Roberta Flack and Donnie Hathaway and chose their ballad, “The Closer I Get to You”, along with an engaging cover by Luther Vandross and Beyoncé.

Soulsations
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
