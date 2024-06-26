© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

New music from Shaun LaBelle featuring Maysa and Stokely

By Carla Eckels
Published June 26, 2024 at 12:27 PM CDT

Sunday, June 30

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single by Minneapolis multi-instrumentalist, Shaun LaBelle featuring a duet by Maysa and Stokely, “Your Love Kept Calling My Name”. We’ll also enjoy classics by Quincy Jones, Tony! Toni! Toné!, The Brand New Heavies and a stirring gospel instrumental by Hubert Powell. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the fun, sing-a-long tune, “Come And Get Your Love” by the talented band Redbone and an upbeat soulful version by the Temprees.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
