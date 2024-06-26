New music from Shaun LaBelle featuring Maysa and Stokely

Sunday, June 30

Coming up on Soulsations, a new single by Minneapolis multi-instrumentalist, Shaun LaBelle featuring a duet by Maysa and Stokely, “Your Love Kept Calling My Name”. We’ll also enjoy classics by Quincy Jones, Tony! Toni! Toné!, The Brand New Heavies and a stirring gospel instrumental by Hubert Powell. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the fun, sing-a-long tune, “Come And Get Your Love” by the talented band Redbone and an upbeat soulful version by the Temprees.