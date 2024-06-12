© 2024 KMUW
Music
Soulsations

Getting down with Kool & The Gang

By Carla Eckels
Published June 12, 2024 at 12:42 PM CDT

Sunday, June 16

Coming up on Soulsations, a conversation with Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & The Gang. We’ll share their new music and "get down on it, get down on it" with their classic hits. The Grammy-winning band has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and will be inducted into the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kool also brings us this week’s DoubleTake, "Summer Madness." Plus, hear savory tunes from The Brothers Johnson and Chaka Khan. She recently was featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Plus hear a “Faithful Groove” by gospel’s dynamic duo, Ted & Sheri.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
See stories by Carla Eckels