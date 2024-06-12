Getting down with Kool & The Gang

Sunday, June 16

Coming up on Soulsations, a conversation with Robert “Kool” Bell of Kool & The Gang. We’ll share their new music and "get down on it, get down on it" with their classic hits. The Grammy-winning band has sold more than 70 million records worldwide and will be inducted into the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Kool also brings us this week’s DoubleTake, "Summer Madness." Plus, hear savory tunes from The Brothers Johnson and Chaka Khan. She recently was featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk. Plus hear a “Faithful Groove” by gospel’s dynamic duo, Ted & Sheri.