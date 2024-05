Sunday, June 2

This week’s DoubleTake includes the classic, “Down for the Third Time” by Bobby Caldwell, and a brand new remake by Citrus Sun. Acclaimed drummer, James “Diamond” Williams of the legendary Ohio Players, talks about what it’s like to play and sing at the same on such ballads as “Sweet Sticky Thing”. Also, hear classics from Kool & The Gang, Regina Belle and a new gospel single, “Power of God”, from B. Chase Williams & ShaBach.