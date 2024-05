Sunday, May 12

New music by the talented Lalah Hathaway. Also, the celebration continues during Stevie Wonder month. We’ll hear from filmmaker David Parks, son of famed photographer Gordon Parks, who shares his experience of working with Stevie on a 70s concert tour. Plus, we’ll groove to this week’s DoubleTake, “Do I Do” by Stevie Wonder featuring Dizzy Gillespie and a jazzy cover by saxophonist, Andre Ward.