Sunday, April 21

The Ohio Players’ James “Diamond” Williams talks about the intention for their 1977 funky tune, "O-H-I-O." Hear new music from the legendary Charlie Wilson, classics from Janet Jackson, Brick and gospel from Anita Wilson. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake, “Nothing Can Come Between Us”, by Sade and an instrumental version with a Brazilian flair by guitarist Gervaso Silva.