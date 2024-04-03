Let's bougie on Soulsations

Sunday, April 7

Get ready to boogie all hour long to Earth Wind & Fire featuring The Emotions, A Taste of Honey, and The Jacksons. We’ll also “Boogie Down” to Eddie Kendricks, swim underwater to Parliament’s “Aquaboogie”, get “Boogie Fever” from The Sylvers and jam to the funky instrumental, “Boogieman”, by Wichita’s own, Skinny Hightower. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Boogie on Reggae Woman” by Stevie Wonder and a groovin cover, by the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown & The Souls Searchers.