Music
Soulsations

Let's bougie on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published April 3, 2024 at 2:25 PM CDT

Sunday, April 7

Get ready to boogie all hour long to Earth Wind & Fire featuring The Emotions, A Taste of Honey, and The Jacksons. We’ll also “Boogie Down” to Eddie Kendricks, swim underwater to Parliament’s “Aquaboogie”, get “Boogie Fever” from The Sylvers and jam to the funky instrumental, “Boogieman”, by Wichita’s own, Skinny Hightower. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “Boogie on Reggae Woman” by Stevie Wonder and a groovin cover, by the Godfather of Go-Go, Chuck Brown & The Souls Searchers.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
