Sunday, February 25

Coming up on Soulsations, we'll hear the legendary Al Green's “Perfect Day”. We’ll share this tune along with some of his 70s hits. Also, music by Babyface, new uplifting gospel from Erica Campbell and funky jams by the Ohio Players and Alexander O’Neal. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is one of Al Green’s most popular hits, “I'm Still in Love with You” and a savory cover by Seal.