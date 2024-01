Sunday, January 28

A new silky soul single, “Never Change” by BJ the Chicago Kid featuring the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire’s, Phillip Bailey. Also new gospel music, “God’s Got Me” from Anthony Brown and group therAPy. We’ll come “Back To Life” with this week’s DoubleTake by British musical group, Soul II Soul and French-born smooth jazz R&B singer, Aneessa. Plus, classics from Frankie Beverly and Maze, Seals & Crofts and The Brand New Heavies.