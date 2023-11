Sunday, November 12

Coming up on Soulsations, we’ll go “Back On The Beach” with new music by the soulful British band, Incognito. The legendary Chaka Khan and The Spinners were recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. We’ll share some of their hits. Also, funk jams by Faze-O and Loose Ends and inspirational gospel by Anita Wilson. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is “It’s a Shame” by The Spinners and a jammin’ instrumental cover by Soul Suspects.