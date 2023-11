Sunday, November 5

Coming up on Soulsations, new “Feel Good” music by Nigerian gospel singer/songwriter Blessing Offor. Also, the sounds of CHIC, recently featured on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. Classics from Sister Sledge, Earth, Wind & Fire and a funkalicious live instrumental from Con Funk Shun. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake features the legendary group, The Doobie Brothers with “Minute By Minute” and an engaging cover by The Temptations.