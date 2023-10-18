Remembering Rudolph Isley

Sunday, October 22

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember Rudolph Isley, co-founder of the legendary group, The Isley Brothers. Also, hear classics from The Brand New Heavies, Ohio Players and The Whispers. We’ve got uplifting gospel from Gene Hoskins and a funky jazz tune from Ronny Jordan. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the iconic song, "Ain’t No Shine" by iconic singer/songwriter Bill Withers and an illuminating cover by two natives of Birmingham Alabama, guitarist Eric Essix and American Idol winner Ruben Studdard.