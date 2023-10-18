© 2023 KMUW
Soulsations

Remembering Rudolph Isley

By Carla Eckels
Published October 18, 2023 at 2:11 PM CDT

Sunday, October 22

Coming up on Soulsations, we remember Rudolph Isley, co-founder of the legendary group, The Isley Brothers. Also, hear classics from The Brand New Heavies, Ohio Players and The Whispers. We’ve got uplifting gospel from Gene Hoskins and a funky jazz tune from Ronny Jordan. Plus, this week’s DoubleTake is the iconic song, "Ain’t No Shine" by iconic singer/songwriter Bill Withers and an illuminating cover by two natives of Birmingham Alabama, guitarist Eric Essix and American Idol winner Ruben Studdard.

Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
