We'll have 'Blessings' on Soulsations

Sunday, September 15

Coming up on Soulsations, fresh afro beat gospel music by Theresa Phondo, Sal LY and Noël Mio. Their new single is called “Blessings”. We’ll put the top down on the “Freeway” with the new R&B release from Stokes & Machine. Plus, classics by Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Temptations and neo soul from Jill Scott. Also, we’ll be “Groovin” to a 1967 chart topper with this week’s DoubleTake, by The Young Rascals and a soulful cover by the one and only Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.