Music
Soulsations

We'll have 'Blessings' on Soulsations

By Carla Eckels
Published October 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT

Sunday, September 15

Coming up on Soulsations, fresh afro beat gospel music by Theresa Phondo, Sal LY and Noël Mio. Their new single is called “Blessings”. We’ll put the top down on the “Freeway” with the new R&B release from Stokes & Machine. Plus, classics by Marvin Gaye, James Brown, The Temptations and neo soul from Jill Scott. Also, we’ll be “Groovin” to a 1967 chart topper with this week’s DoubleTake, by The Young Rascals and a soulful cover by the one and only Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin.

Soulsations music
Carla Eckels
Carla Eckels is Director of Organizational Culture at KMUW. She produces and hosts the R&B and gospel show Soulsations and brings stories of race and culture to The Range with the monthly segment In the Mix. Carla was inducted into The Kansas African American Museum's Trailblazers Hall of Fame in 2020 for her work in broadcast/journalism.
