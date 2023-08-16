Yuna, Barry White, Ashford & Simpson, Ledisi, and Earth Wind & Fire

Sunday, August 20

We'll be jamming to Yuna's new single, "Relax Your Mind," plus grooves from Barry White, Ashford & Simpson and a "Thank you" gospel tune from Ledisi.

KMUW's own Marlene Ryan gets you movin' with her choice for this week's DoubleTake: The Beatles' danceable "Got to Get You Into My Life" followed by the Earth Wind & Fire version with founder Maurice White on lead vocals. White writes in his book My Life With Earth Wind & Fire, "The song was recorded very quickly—the whole thing top to bottom, was done probably in a 48 hour period."